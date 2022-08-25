Barça 3-3 Manchester City: Charity goals galore - FC Barcelona

Winning a football match is normally the only objective, but the target for today’s FC Barcelona v Manchester City match was to raise as many funds as possible for the fight against ALS, aided in no small part by the crowd of 91,062 who were treated to an entertaining game at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Fever pitch in the stadium. 91,062 people attended the Spotify Camp Nou to aid the fight against ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), still an incurable neurodegenerative disease. Everyone wanted to thank Juan Carlos Unzué, the man behind the entertaining match played on Wednesday between Xavi's Barça and and Guardiola's Manchester City.

The pots for the group stage draw for the Champions League 2022/23 have been decided. So, FC Barcelona knows which teams it could potentially meet in the group stage of the competition that start on September 6 and 7, and will be finding out exactly who they'll play in Thursday's draw.

Players from the Barça Genuine Foundation team star along with footballers from the men's and women's teams in the launch of the shirt that will be worn for the first time tonight against Manchester City

Barça's Mika Marmol must choose between FC Andorra and Las Palmas - SPORT

Barcelona Atletic defender Mika Marmol is in talks with FC Andorra and Las Palmas with a move away from Camp Nou expected soon. The deal will be the same as Riqui Puig's to LA Galazy and Oscar Mingueza's to Celta Vigo. He will leave for nothing but Barça will maintain as much as 50% on any future transfer and a buyback clause.

The reasons why Pablo Torre will not leave FC Barcelona on loan - SPORT

Barça have a dilemma with Pablo Torre, but have decided that the Cantabrian will remain with the club. He will train with the first team, but during weekends he will play for Barça Atlètic.

"It's too late to negotiate Bernardo Silva's exit," says Manchester City's chief executive Ferran Soriano - SPORT

The icing on the cake for FC Barcelona's transfer business is Bernardo Silva. The club want the Portuguese in their squad, but are now up against time. With just a week left until the transfer window closes, Manchester City have dampened the prospects for the player's exit.

"Anything can happen," says Lecce sporting director Pantaleo Corvino on Samuel Umtiti - SPORT

Samuel Umtiti's future is likely in Italy. Lecce, a team recently promoted to Serie A, are keen on the Frenchman's arrival. Pantaleo Corvino, head of the Italian club's technical department, spoke about it.