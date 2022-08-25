 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dortmund director says club have ‘no intention’ of selling Thomas Meunier

A swap deal with Sergino Dest has been mentioned

By Josh Suttr
TSV 1860 München v Borussia Dortmund - DFB Cup: First Round Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The back and forth of Barca and Dortmund in transfers is always entertaining. This time around has been no different. The two clubs have been in talks over the full-back situation with Sergino Dest and Thomas Meunier mentioned.

Barca really, really, and I can’t emphasize this enough, really want to see Dest go before the end of the window. The route to that happening and Barca seeing someone come back has been their goal. One option, and seemingly their preferred option, has been a simple swap with Borussia Dortmund with Thomas Meunier.

However, that doesn't seem to be something that Dortmund really are all that interested in. Their sporting director Sebastian Kehl came out and emphasized the club had no intention of selling the full-back.

“We have no intention of selling Thomas Meunier. Currently it’s absolutely not our plan to sell him.”

Kehl | Source

Guess this means Barca will need to throw some serious cash into the mix if they want to get this deal done.

