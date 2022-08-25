 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas wins 2022 UEFA Women’s Player of the Year

The Queen has taken home the award for the second straight season

By Renato Gonçalves
/ new
FBL-EUR-DRAW-AWARD Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images

Barcelona Femení captain Alexia Putellas has been named the 2022 UEFA Women’s Player of the Year and received the award at the Champions League group stage draw ceremony in Istanbul on Thursday.

Alexia is the first women’s player to win the award in consecutive seasons, and takes home her fourth consecutive major award in less than a year along with the 2021 FIFA The Best and the 2021 Ballon d’Or.

Putellas led Barça Femení to a domestic Treble and the Women’s Champions League Final last season, but the Catalans couldn’t complete a perfect campaign and lost the European Cup to Lyon in Turin last May. Despite the heartbreak, Alexia was still the best player in the continent last season and deservedly takes home another individual honor.

Alexia is currently in the early stages of is expected to be a year-long recovery from a serious knee injury suffered in June while in international duty with Spain, and is not expected to be available to play for Barça in the 2022-23 season. She will be back better than ever, however, and will undoubtedly return to world’s best player form in no time.

Congratulations, Queen!

