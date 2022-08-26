Recovery session at the Ciutat Esportiva - FC Barcelona

Arecovery session at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper with the first team training on Thursday morning following their 3-3 draw on Wednesday against Manchester City in the fund-raising game for ALS that was attended by more than 90,000 fans at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Samuel Umtiti loaned to US Lecce - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and Unione Sportiva Lecce of Italian Serie A have reached an agreement on the loan of defender Samuel Umtiti until 30 June 2023. There is no purchase option.

FC Barcelona 2022/23 Champion League group stage opponents revealed - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona now know their first opponents in the 2022/23 Champions League group stage. Barça will face Bayern Munich, Internazionale of Milan and Viktoria Pilsen in Europe's premier club competition.

Alexia Putellas continues to dominate European football - FC Barcelona

The great trajectory of Barça Women and the captain's fine form help to make her the first player to ever win the UEFA Women Player of the Year award two years in a row

"We are ready to compete against Bayern," says Jordi Cruyff - SPORT

FC Barcelona's technical secretary, Jordi Cruyff, has acknowledged that they have been placed in the group of death with Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Viktoria Pilsen, but he believes that Barça will be very competitive with the reinforcements that have arrived this summer.

Frenkie de Jong's agent is in Barcelona to clarify the Dutchman's future with Barça - SPORT

Frenkie de Jong's agent, Ali Dursun, is in Barcelona where he will meet with the club management to resolve the Dutchman's future. According to 'Jijantes', the meeting today is key to De Jong's future. The footballer does not want to reduce his salary since he forwent a lot of his pay in the last season, and he does not want to leave either.

Martin Braithwaite wants 5 million euros to leave, mounts pressure on Barça - SPORT

Martin Braithwaite is pressuring Barça to terminate his contract by paying him the salary for the two remaining years. According to 'Marca', Braithwaite's agents have demanded about 5 million euros to open his exit.

Thomas Tuchel wants to seal Barça striker Aubameyang's move to Chelsea soon - SPORT

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has called on his club to make a last-ditch effort to close the deal for Aubameyang this weekend. Tuchel is in dire need of a centre-forward.

Memphis' future takes an unexpected twist as he could leave Barça for United - SPORT

Memphis's future has taken an unexpected turn in the last few hours. The Dutchman is ready to leave Barça, but negotiations with Juventus have nearly collapsed in the face of the striker's financial demands.