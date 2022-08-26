Barcelona will register Jules Kounde in time for Real Valladolid game

Barcelona are expected to register Jules Kounde imminently, meaning the central defender will be available in time for Sunday’s match against Real Valladolid

Multiple reports from Spain are confirming that La Liga will finally give Barca the green light to register Kounde after he was forced to miss the first two games of the season.

Gerard Romero even reckons that it will be done without Barcelona having to offload any more players.

It has previously been speculated that Barca would sell Memphis Depay and/or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in order for Kounde to be registered.

Barca are in talks with Chelsea over a move for Auba but whether that will go ahead if Kounde is registered remains to be seen. It will also raise questions about why Kounde wasn’t registered earlier.

Of course Barca could still sell Aubameyang and try to bring in more players before the window closes. It’s thought the Catalans want at least one full-back, while the Bernardo Silva rumors simply won’t go away.

Barcelona and Chelsea haven’t been able to agree a fee yet for Auba yet. The Catalans have reportedly been offered Marcos Alonso as part of the transfer but apparently want a straight cash deal.

Meanwhile, Memphis’s future is far from clear. A proposed move to Juventus has broken down and it seem he could end up staying after all, particularly if Aubameyang does move on to Chelsea.