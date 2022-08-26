Memphis Depay hoping for Manchester United offer - report

Memphis Depay is reportedly awaiting an offer from former employer and recent winner of one match Manchester United. The Dutch attacker had a previous spell at United that didn’t go so well, although, who can blame him? Seems like any good player that went to United and had a bad spell deserves redemption.

That redemption has come quite well for Depay. With a decent spell at Barcelona, he’s looking for his next stop. According to the report, Depay is awaiting United’s official offer before deciding whether to head back to Old Trafford or stay at Barcelona.

If Barca end up selling Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Depay could have some playing time in front of him at the Camp Nou. There are plenty of moving pieces, and Depay seems to have a few good options in front of him. I’ll let you decide if returning to United is one of those good options or not.