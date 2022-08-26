 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Podcast: Barcelona’s Champions League group of death, will they make it out?

Chatting with Emile Avanessian

By Josh Suttr
FC Barcelona v Manchester City - Friendly Match Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

This week on the Barca Blaugranes podcast, I interview Emile Avanessian. Emile most recently wrote a great piece for Urban Pitch on the bright future of Ansu Fati. He’s also got a great piece on Dani Alves coming out soon, keep an eye out for that.

This time around we chat about the Champions League draw and the likelihood of Barcelona being able to advance out of the group stage. Then we talk about the groups overall and some random football topics. Finally, we chat about the club’s prospects moving forward after finding a bit of a flow over the weekend.

Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and more here.

