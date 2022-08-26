Bernardo Silva will stay at Man City, there are no negotiations, says Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has seemingly ruled out any possibility of Bernardo Silva leaving Manchester City for Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

The coach let slip in midweek that Bernardo likes Barcelona a lot but insists there are no bids for the Portugal international and that he’s going nowhere.

“Bernardo Silva will stay at Man City, there are no negotiations,” he told reporters. “He will stay here. We don’t have any phone call from any club regarding Bernardo Silva. That’s why he will stay. I tell you, he will stay.”

Xavi had also spoken about Bernardo after the charity draw with the Citizens at the Camp Nou and expressed his admiration for the midfielder.

The rumor mill has been full of speculation all summer that Bernardo could arrive if Frenkie de Jong leaves but it appears both midfielders will now stay put.