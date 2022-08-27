Samuel Umtiti is an ‘incredible signing’ for Lecce, says club chief

Lecce president Saverio Sticchi Damiani says that Samuel Umtiti is an “incredible signing” for his club after landing the Barcelona defender on loan.

Umtiti has moved after a tough couple of years at the Camp Nou and was clearly overcome by emotion after receiving an epic welcome from the Serie A side.

This is beautiful - Samuel Umtiti (28) cries with happiness as Lecce supporters show him love. For so long, he’s been derided by Barcelona fans & the club for having injuries he couldn’t control after committing to sacrificing his body for World Cup glory. pic.twitter.com/WMPzcwlM2W — Get French Football News (@GFFN) August 26, 2022

The Lecce chief has now been talking about Umtiti and admits his club have been trying to sign the World Cup winner for some time.

“The story of Umtiti is very nice, we just closed an incredible signing,” he said. “Samuel really wants to feel like a protagonist again, to get back to normality. We had been working for months for sign him.”

Umtiti has also given his first interview since flying out to Italy and is hoping for a good season.

“I spoke to the Lecce management and I realized that this club suits me,” he said. “They found the right words and I understood that we share the same values. “I have good feelings. I have had very complicated years and I want to rediscover the pleasure of playing football. “I want to play, talk and live football. It’s the most important thing for me. I hope to have a good season with Lecce.” Source | Sky Sport

Let’s hope Umtiti can enjoy playing football again at Lecce this season. The team are back in the Italian top flight for the first time in seven years and are obviously thrilled to have Umtiti in the squad.