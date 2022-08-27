Ferran Jutgla can’t stop scoring for Club Brugge

It’s only early days (and yes lots of people will also say it’s only the Belgian league) but Ferran Jutgla is doing the business and then some with Club Brugge.

The striker left Barcelona in June for just €5 million in search of regular football that looked unlikely at the Camp Nou.

Since then Jutgla has done nothing but shine, scoring five times and picking up two assists in just six games for his new club.

Ferrán Jutgla (23) in the Pro League for @ClubBrugge:



☑️ 6 games

⚽️ 5 goals

️ 2 assists

4.4 shots per game

1.8 key passes per game



Already a massive signing. Wonderful business. pic.twitter.com/PuIxX65uBb — Football Wonderkids (@fbwonderkids) August 26, 2022

Jutgla hit the ground running with a brace on his debut in a friendly win over Thes Sport and simply hasn’t looked back.

He grabbed two assists on his league debut, scored on his second appearance, and has four goals in his last three outings.

Jutgla’s latest goals came in a 3-1 win over Sporting Charleroi that puts the team top of the table, a point above Genk who have a game in hand.

The striker seems completely at home at Club Brugge and already has the fans eating out of the palm of his hand.

Ferran Jutglà is one of our own. #ChaClu pic.twitter.com/03HWQKqinI — Club Brugge KV (@ClubBrugge) August 26, 2022

We all know that if Jutgla had stayed at Barcelona he would have been a bit-part player at the most, particularly with Robert Lewandowski having signed, which means it’s great to see him playing and thriving.

Yet it’s also OK to feel a tinge of regret too, particularly with talk Barca could move for a low-cost forward if Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaves for Chelsea.

Barca did include a 10% sell-on clause in Jutgla’s deal but no buyback option which they may end up regretting if he carries on like this for the whole season.

Yet on the plus side Barcelona do have a special place in Jutgla’s heart.

In his goodbye message to Barca he wrote, “Football has many twists and turns and of course the door will always be open to return to wear such an important shirt as Barça’s in two or three years.”

If Jutgla keeps up his fine early form at Club Brugge then that opportunity may just come knocking again for Jutgla.