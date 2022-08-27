Five awards that make us unique - FC Barcelona

History is constantly being made at Barça. The award for the Player of the Year in Europe is once again blaugrana and as such, the FC Barcelona badge harbours a unique achievement in football.

When and where to watch FC Barcelona v Real Valladolid - FC Barcelona

La Liga is back at last this Sunday with FC Barcelona entertaining Real Valladolid at Spotify Camp Nou. It's a Sunday 7.30pm start local time and the global guide below shows what that means in selected countries and regions around the world so you can be sure you can catch the action from Camp Nou.

Bayern Munich done with their signings for the summer, ruling out Barça midfielder Frenkie de Jong - SPORT

Bayern will not be making any more signings in this summer transfer window. With five days to go before the final deadline, the Bavarian club, according to 'Bild', believe their squad to be completed, thus ruling out Frenkie de Jong.

Alejandro Balde is set to earn another start for FC Barcelona following his desplay against Real Sociedad - SPORT

Good performances are rewarded with Xavi making an example of Alejandro Balde. The home-grown player played very well against Real Sociedad last time out and will be rewarded with a starting place against Valladolid this Sunday at 21:00.

Chelsea are all set to sign Barça striker Aubameyang and should make a final offer soon - SPORT

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's future remains undecided, despite having an agreement with Chelsea for the next three seasons, as the negotiations between the two clubs remain deadlocked.

Sergiño Dest doesn't want to leave Barça with his situation is getting more rooted - SPORT

Sergiño Dest is not part of Xavi Hernández's plans and Barça want to place him on the market, but he has no intention of leaving the Blaugrana, convinced that he will end up playing.

Memphis Depay does not rule out staying at FC Barcelona - SPORT

The tensions are mounting in these last days of the market. Memphis has now frozen his future after the fallout with Juventus and is on standby, not ruling out staying at Barça.

Juventus close the door on Memphis for good by signing Milik - SPORT

Memphis Depay will not play for Juventus this season. The high salary demands of the Dutchman have put off the 'bianconero' team. The Italians grew tired of waiting and have turned to greener pastures with the signing of Arkadiusz Milik.

Mateu Alemany reassures coach Xavi that Jules Koundé will be registered by Sunday - SPORT

The drama over Jules Koundé's registration may soon be over. Mateu Alemany reassured Xavi in a meeting today that he will be able to count on Koundé against Valladolid.