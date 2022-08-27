Barcelona register Jules Kounde ahead of Real Valladolid clash

It’s official: Barcelona have completed the registration of new signing Jules Kounde who is now available to play in La Liga for the Catalan club, according to the league’s website.

Kounde is the last of the five summer signings to have his status approved by the league, and there was plenty of anxiety among Barça fans that one of their most important new players would not be able to play for financial reasons.

But the issue is now over, and all seven transactions made in the summer (five signings, two contract renewals) have received La Liga’s green light after the club made a serious effort to improve their finances with the activation of four different “economic levers” to bring in new money and satisfy the league’s Financial Fair Play standards.

Kounde’s registration could have an impact on the current transfer deals involving Barça players, more specifically Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. It was thought that the striker’s sale to Chelsea was the key to allow Kounde to play, but with that issue resolved the Blaugrana can now keep one of their best attackers if they choose to do so.

Kounde played 80 minutes in last Wednesday’s friendly against Manchester City and looked in great shape, so he will be named in the squad and could be in contention to make his competitive debut as a starter against Real Valladolid at the Spotify Camp Nou on Sunday evening.