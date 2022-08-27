Barcelona target Juan Foyth’s release clause set to rise to €54 million - report

Barcelona continue to be linked with a move for Villarreal right-back Juan Foyth but any possible transfer might be able to hit a major hitch.

Foyth has a release clause in his contract which is set at €42 million but rises to an eye-watering €52.6m on Sunday, according to Marca.

It’s already been reported that Villarreal don’t want to sell and will only let him go if his release clause is met which suggests he’s probably going nowhere.

Right-back remains Barcelona’s priority in the final days of the transfer window. Sergino Dest is clearly not in Xavi’s plans which leaves only Sergi Roberto.

The Barcelona boss spoke about transfers at his press conference ahead of Sunday’s match against Real Valladolid and admitted the position is a priority for the club.

“With Balde, we seem well covered at left-back. On the right, we don’t have a natural option beyond Dest, who knows what his situation is,” he said. “We will see how the market is but the club’s intention is to strengthen at right-back.”

Barcelona have been linked with other defenders, mostly notably Rennes captain Hamari Traore who it’s thought would cost only €2-3m.