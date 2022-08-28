The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana welcome Real Valladolid to the Spotify Camp Nou for their third La Liga game of the season, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 24 players for Sunday’s clash:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 26. Iñaki Peña, 36. Arnau Tenas

Defenders: 3. Gerard Piqué, 4. Ronald Araujo, 15. Andreas Christensen, 18. Jordi Alba, 23. Jules Kounde, 24. Eric García, 28. Alejandro Balde

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 8. Pedri, 16. Miralem Pjanic, 19. Franck Kessie, 20. Sergi Roberto, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 30. Gavi

Forwards: 7. Ousmane Dembélé, 9. Robert Lewandowski, 10. Ansu Fati, 11. Ferran Torres, 14. Memphis Depay, 17. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 22. Raphinha

The big news for this one is the first inclusion in the squad for new signing Jules Kounde, who has been officially registered and is finally available to make his competitive debut. Other good news include the return of Sergio Busquets, who is back after serving a one-game suspension. As for the absentees, Pablo Torre, Sergiño Dest, Ez Abde and Martin Braithwaite all miss out per the manager’s decision.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Araujo, Christensen, Eric, Balde; De Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Dembélé, Lewandowski, Fati

The match kicks off at 7.30pm CET (Barcelona), 6.30pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 1.30pm ET, 10.30am PT (USA), 11pm IST (India), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!