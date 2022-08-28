Last workout before Valladolid - FC Barcelona

The team were back at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper on Saturday morning for the last training session ahead of the game at home to Real Valladolid.

PREVIEW: FC Barcelona v Real Valladolid - FC Barcelona

After a 0-0 draw in their opening fixture against Rayo Vallecano, and then a slow start against Real Sociedad in their first away trip, things didn’t get off to the brightest of starts for FC Barcelona in La Liga 2022/23.

The lowdown on Real Valladolid - FC Barcelona

On Sunday, FC Barcelona are back in action in La Liga as they host Real Valladolid, kick-off at 6.30pm CEST. Here's our lowdown on los pucelanos.

FC Barcelona to open Champions League against Viktoria Plzen - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona's Champions League schedule has been revealed. The Catalans will open the 2022/23 edition against Viktoria Plzen on Wednesday 7 September at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Official: Koundé is registered as an FC Barcelona player in LaLiga - SPORT

Finally, Koundé has been registered in LaLiga and will now be available for the match against Valladolid this Sunday at 19:30 at Camp Nou. Xavi Hernández will be relieved, as he was anxious to be able to field the French centre-back as soon as possible.

Barça veteran Gerard Piqué's role in the squad undergoes a transition - SPORT

Xavi Hernandez has five top-level centre-backs: Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia, newcomers Andreas Christensen and Jules Koundé, as well as Gerard Piqué.

Ansu Fati sends a warm social media message to Samuel Umtiti - SPORT

Umtiti will play this season on loan at Serie A club Lecce until the end of the season. After he arrived in Italy, messages of support for the French centre-back have been pouring in, including one from Ansu Fati.

Xavi: Bernardo Silva to Barça? You never lose hope but it will not be easy - SPORT

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez says he "never loses hope" in relation to signing Bernardo Silva, but he admits a deal for the Manchester City man will be difficult.

Memphis Depay is not interested in a loan transfer to Real Sociedad - SPORT

Memphis Depay is not in favour of a loan move to Real Sociedad. The Basque club's interest, revealed by El Desmarque, has been dismissed by the player, whose intent is to leave the Spanish league.

Pablo Torre will stay on in Barcelona to learn, comfirm Xavi Hernandez - SPORT

Xavi Hernandez, Barcelona coach, assured that Pablo Torre will not be loaned out and will remain in the Catalan club. The coach revealed that he recently spoke to Torre and conveyed that he still counts on him, and rejected the option of a loan move to Racing.