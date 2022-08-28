WELCOME TO THE SPOTIFY CAMP NOU!!! The Greatest Stadium on Earth in the Catalan capital opens its doors for Barcelona’s third La Liga match of the season as they welcome newly-promoted Real Valladolid for some Sunday evening action. Barça picked up their first win of the campaign away to Real Sociedad last week and now look for their maiden home victory to keep pace with the other title contenders. This should fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

(Note: the comments will be open only when the team news come out, because our commenter people love commenting and sometimes there are too many comments in the comments section)

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022-23 La Liga, Matchday 3

Date/Time: Sunday, August 28, 2022, 7.30pm CET (Barcelona), 6.30pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 1.30pm ET, 10.30am PT (USA), 11pm IST (India)

Venue: Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Referee: Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea

VAR: Santiago Jaime Latre

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

How to watch on TV: Not Available (USA, Spain), TSN 4 (Canada), Premier Sports 1 (UK), MTV (India), SuperSport (Nigeria), others

How to watch online: ESPN+ (USA), Premier Player (UK), DAZN La Liga (Spain), others

Matchday Thread Rules

We don’t have a lot of rules here, but there are a few things to keep in mind when joining our matchday threads:

Even if the referee sucks or we lose the game, watch the swearing. It’s just unnecessary. Also, don’t discuss illegal streaming links. Those who do it will be warned, and those who post links will be instantly banned. Finally, be nice to each other. This is a Barcelona community and we don’t need to offend one another.

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!