Barcelona president Joan Laporta shows off impressive black eye at Real Valladolid match

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has caused a stir all summer with his transfer dealings and caught the attention again on Sunday night.

The club chief was in the crowd to watch Barcelona take on Real Valladolid and you really couldn’t miss the fact he had a pretty impressive black eye.

According to Sport, it seemed Laporta had turned up wearing sunglasses but was happy to take them off when fans asked to have a look at his shiner.

Of course the internet loved that and speculated how it might have happened.

You can probably guess some of the jokes...but yes Javier Tebas’s name might have been mentioned...and Frenkie de Jong’s agent too...

The truth is probably far less exciting. Indeed Relevo reckon they’ve been told it was simply a “domestic accident.” Make of that what you will.

In any case Laporta does look to have a few busy days ahead of him, with Barca being tipped to indulge in more transfer activity before the transfer window closes later this week.