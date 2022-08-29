FC Barcelona 4-0 Real Valladolid: Another four-midable display - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona had made heavy work of their first two league fixtures but Sunday 28 at the Spotify Camp Nou brought a very comfortable victory indeed over newly promoted Real Valladolid.

Jules Kounde was finally registered and able to start for Barça against Valladolid in a 4-0 win at the Spotify Camp Nou on Sunday night. He had already featured in the Gamper against Pumas and the midweek friendly against Manchester City, but this was his first appearance in an official fixture.

Alexia Putellas was at the Spotify Camp Nou before the men's game with Real Valladolid to parade her latest accolade, the UEFA Player of the Year award that has further cemented her reputation as one of the greatest female players ever to grace the game.

Barça Atlètic have started their league season in the best possible way. With three points. But it wasn't easy, and Castellón were only downed by a last-minute goal in a reral cracker of a match. Centre back Chadi was the late hero, while Estanis and Ilias Akhomach scored the others.

Xavi Hernandez spoke to the media after Barcelona's 4-0 win over Real Valladolid at Camp Nou on Sunday. Robert Lewandowski scored twice and Pedri and Sergi Roberto were also on target.

Joan Laporta was seated alongside Ronaldo in the presidential box for Barcelona's win over Real Valladolid with a black eye. An image taken by SPORT revealed the Barça president alongside his Valladolid counterpart, the former Barça and Real Madrid striker, with the shiner.

The uncertainty surrounding Ez Abde's future should end in the coming days. According to Relevo, the winger will join Real Valladolid on loan, a move which could come with a contract renewal at Barcelona until 2026.

Barcelona could still make a last minute swoop for Celta Vigo defender Javi Galan. La Blaugrana are still on the hunt for new signings in the final days of the transfer window despite spending over €100m on new players this summer.