Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang attacked in armed robbery at his home - reports

Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was reportedly the victim of an armed robbery at his home last night.

El Pais are reporting that “at least four men” broke into Aubameyang’s house in Castelldefels in the early hours of the morning through the garden.

Aubameyang was threated with guns and iron bars and assaulted. The striker and his wife were also “intimidated” with weapons until they opened a safe containing jewellery.

A further report from El món a RAC1 claims Aubameyang was struck on the chin by an iron bar and his wife received a blow to the head.

The report adds that both Aubameyang and his wife “are fine” and have refused to go to hospital because they do not want to scare their children any further.

Barcelona are said to be “already working to put psychologists at their disposal” if required.

Aubameyang was with the Barcelona squad last night for the win over Real Valladolid but was an unused substitute at the Camp Nou.