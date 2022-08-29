WATCH: Riqui Puig grabs first assist on full LA Galaxy debut

Former Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig has picked up his first assist for new club LA Galaxy at the weekend in a 2-1 victory over the New England Revolution.

It was Puig’s first start since swapping La Liga for Major League Soccer and he didn’t disappoint with a great pass to Javier Hernandez.

Chicharito made no mistake with the finish to put LA Galaxy 2-0 up after just 15 minutes. Carles Gil did pull one back for the hosts late on but it was to prove only a consolation.

This assist by Riqui Puig pic.twitter.com/kPvK6EUck0 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 29, 2022

Hernandez was full of praise for his new team-mate after the win.

“The addition of Riqui, you know, he’s talented, he gave me an amazing assist,” Chicharito said after the match.

Galaxy coach Greg Vanney also spoke in glowing terms about his new signing from Barcelona.

“He’s shifty, he’s quick, he gets on the other side of his guy,” he said.

“And he just kept working defensively through the entire game. His first 90 minutes, not easy, in New England, after a long trip, on turf. Welcome to MLS, Riqui. That was a tough one, but he was excellent. Just brought class with the whole game.”

Puig and his Galaxy team return to action on Wednesday against Toronto.