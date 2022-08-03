 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dani Alves responds to possibility Lionel Messi will overtake him as the most decorated player

Messi is on 41 trophies to Alves’s 43

By Luis Mazariegos
FIFA Ballon d’Or Gala 2015 Photo by Alexander Hassenstein - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Lionel Messi scored and Paris Saint-Germain won the French Super Cup against FC Nantes on Sunday with a 4-0 victory. It’s Messi’s 41st title, a staggering haul that puts him just two away from Dani Alves’s record of 43.

TNT Sports Argentina pointed this out on Twitter, writing “be careful, Dani.”

Alves, who has boasted about this record in the past, was humble.

“Nothing to worry about,” the Brazilian replied on Twitter.

“It’s another assist I’m giving him,” he joked,

Messi and Alves were teammates for a long time at FC Barcelona and won many titles as a pair. They formed an intimidating right flank, and Alves was for a long time Messi’s main assist provider in his entire career. Luis Suárez has since overtaken him.

Messi’s 41 trophies

Barcelona

La Liga: 10

Supercopa de España: 8

UEFA Champions League: 4

Copa del Rey: 7

UEFA Super Cup: 3

Club World Cup: 3

Total: 35

PSG

Trophée des Champions: 1

Ligue 1: 1

Total: 2

Argentina

Copa América: 1

CONMEBOL–UEFA Cup of Champions (Finalissima): 1

Olympic Gold Medal: 1

FIFA U20 World Cup: 1

Total: 4

