Agreement with Celta for Mingueza transfer - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and Real Club Celta de Vigo have settled terms for the transfer of Óscar Mingueza. The Catalan club retains the right to repurchase the player in the future and 50% of any future sale.

Real Betis to activate Barcelona-style economic levers in order to meet salary rules - Football España

Like Barcelona, Betis have been struggling to work out a way of meeting their salary limits imposed by La Liga this summer. As a result they intending a percentage of their income from ticketing for the coming years, as per Relevo.

Bayern Munich and Robert Lewandowski make peace in emotional goodbye - Football España

The Polish striker was back in Munich today as he moves his things to Barcelona and went to Bayern’s Sabener Strasse training complex in order to bid farewell for the final time.

Chelsea beat Barcelona to talented young midfielder - Football España

Barcelona had been tracking English midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka for several months, but they have been beaten to his signing by Chelsea. In a role reversal of much of this transfer window, Chelsea announced that a deal had been agreed with Aston Villa for Chukwuemeka on Wednesday afternoon. The 18-year-old midfielder moves to London on six-year deal after winning the under 19 Euros with England this summer.

Barcelona considering Memphis Depay departure on a free - Football España

Barcelona had been hoping to make some money on Memphis Depay, but it appears the circumstances may get the better of them. It had recently been rumoured that Memphis was determined to stay with the Blaugrana, regardless of his position in the squad. Mundo Deportivo say that Barcelona have persuaded him his future lies elsewhere.

Riqui Puig on the verge of leaving Barcelona for LA Galaxy - Football España

According to Mundo Deportivo, the 22-year-old has reached a verbal agreement with LA Galaxy, where he will sign a three-year deal to move to Los Angeles. Barcelona are set to sign off on the deal on Tuesday. The Catalans will retain a percentage of any sale, but there will be no transfer fee.

Chelsea ask FC Barcelona 25 million euros for César Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso - SPORT

Barça are focused on signing the two Chelsea full-backs, Marcos Alonso and Azpilicueta, to complete their squad. The club hopes to further the negotiations this week, but it has not been easy. At the beginning of July, Chelsea asked for 25 million euros to release the two players, during the visit of the new owner of the London club, Todd Boehly, to Barcelona.

Manchester United contact FC Barcelona to negotiate for full-back Dest - SPORT

The future of Sergiño Dest in Barça hovers uncertainly. The American full-back seemed set to carry on in Barça, but as Xavi Hernández has warned the summer is very long, and a lot could change over August.

Martin Braithwaite demands full payment from Barça for both the remaining years of his contract - SPORT

Martin Braithwaite's departure seemed near, but there is no agreement yet on his contract's termination. The Danish striker has a contract until 2024 and has demanded his entire remaining salary to leave, without any compromise. His position, for now, seems immovable, though Barça tried to negotiate a reduction.