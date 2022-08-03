PSG pushing for Bernardo Silva signing - report

PSG are reportedly keen on Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva. The Ligue 1 side have joined Barcelona in being interested in the City midfielder who seems eager to leave the Premier League champions.

The Portugal international is probably going to cost in the range of €80 million and €85m and PSG and Barca seem to be in competition for his signature this summer.

Barcelona are expected to move for Bernardo if Frenkie de Jong leaves, although the Dutchman’s made it clear several times he wants to stay at the Camp Nou.

However, speculation continues to swirl about De Jong’s future ahead of the start of the new campaign with Chelsea and Manchester United continuing to be linked with the midfielder.

If PSG don’t make an increased offer for Inter Milan’s Milan Skriniar, then their transfer budget will probably be a bit higher than Barca’s. However, it’s not clear if Bernardo would be interested in moving to France with previous reports claiming he’s always dreamed of a Barca move.