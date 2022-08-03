WATCH: Jules Kounde and Jordi Alba make peace at Barcelona training

All eyes were on Jules Kounde and Jordi Alba at Barcelona training on Wednesday as the club’s newest signing met up with his new team-mates.

The two players clashed last season when Barca played Sevilla back in December. Kounde was sent off after losing his temper with Alba and throwing the ball in his face.

Jules Kounde gets a straight red for throwing the ball at Jordi Alba's face pic.twitter.com/SjLC6yTdHv — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 21, 2021

Fortunately things were a lot calmer on Wednesday with Alba spotted throwing an arm around Kounde as the two defenders went out for training at the Ciutat Esportiva.

It’s Kounde’s first session with his new team-mates following his move from Sevilla with Barca back home after their pre-season tour of the United States.

There’s still one friendly to go before the league season kicks off in Spain with Pumas up next on Sunday in the Joan Gamper Trophy at the Camp Nou.

Xavi’s side will then turn their attentions to a season-opener against Rayo Vallecano on August 13.

Rayo did the double over Barca last season but expectations will be high going into the match following the arrivals of Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen, Raphinha, and Robert Lewandowski, and Kounde.