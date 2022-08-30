Record-breaking start for Lewandowski - FC Barcelona

Four goals in three games - how Robert Lewandowski has made his mark with FC Barcelona. The Polish striker has fitted into both the Club and Xavi Hernández' plans perfectly, with a superb display of his goalscoring abilities.

50 games for Gavi with Barça - FC Barcelona

Gavi has now played 50 games in a Barça jersey. Born in August 2003, he has become the first player of his generation to play that many games aged just 18 years and 23 days old.

Champions League tickets on sale to members from Monday 29 August - FC Barcelona

On Monday 29 August at 11am CEST, Champions League tickets go on sale to members only of tickets for the Champions League group stage. There are three games at Spotify Camp Nou, starting against Viktoria Plzen on September 7, then Inter Milan on October 12 and finally Bayern Munich on October 26. Tickets cost between 15 and 99 euros.

U-turn in Pjanic's situation at Barcelona with an exit now possible again - SPORT

One player who be a late addition to the list of departures from Barcelona this summer is Miralem Pjanic. The midfielder appeared to have earned his place in the first team. During preseason he convinced Xavi Hernandez of his worth and an exit was put on ice, but he has still not featured this season in a competitive game.

Frenkie de Jong travels to London with clock ticking in the transfer window - SPORT

Frenkie de Jong travelled to London on Monday with his partner with just thre days to run in the transfer window and rumours linking him with Chelsea.

Barcelona park negotiations to further reduce Pique & Busquets' wages - SPORT

Barcelona have ruled out negotiating salary cuts with Gerard Piqué and Sergio Busquets to help reduce the wage bill for the time being.

Man United and Barcelona hold talks over Dest, Wan-Bissaka swap deal - SPORT

Barcelona and Manchester United have intensified contact in recent hours to discuss several deals. It's no longer just Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay's names on the table, but also Sergiño Dest and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Chelsea plot deadline day swoop for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Football España

Chelsea are planning a busy end to the Premier League transfer window this week with three potential moves in the pipeline. The Blues are rumoured to be tracking targets from within their domestic league and Barcelona hitman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Pep Guardiola confirms that Bernardo Silva won't be joining Barcelona this summer - Football España

Pep Guardiola has spoken out to confirm Bernardo Silva will be staying at Manchester City this season and not leaving for Barcelona. He said the Portuguese playmaker is irreplaceable for City as he can do so many things and play in so many positions.