Al-Nasr chief rubbishes talk of a move for Barcelona’s Miralem Pjanic

Miralem Pjanic has been linked with a move to Saudi side Al-Nasr in the final days of the transfer but it seems the rumors may not be all they seem.

The club’s chairman has taken to social media to insist he knows nothing about a Pjanic move and says the club are not planning any more transfers.

“I woke up and got 324 messages on my phone. I swear to God, we have nothing to do with Barcelona, and I swear to God, we have nothing to do with the Pjanic negotiations. Our team is complete and our contracts are based on technical reports.”

صحيت من النوم حصلت في جوالي ٣٢٤ رسالة ..



اقسم بالله ما نيب في برشلونه واقسم بالله ما لنا علاقة بمفاوضات بيانيتش ..



فريقنا مكتمل وتعاقداتنا تمت بناء على تقارير فنية. — مسلّي آل معمر (@musalli9) August 30, 2022

It’s been reported in Spain that Al-Nasr were planning a loan and were willing to pay 70% of Pjanic’s salary but that Barcelona really wanted a permanent transfer.

Pjanic’s former club Lyon have also been linked with a move for the midfielder in the last few days as the rumor mill goes into overdrive before the window shuts on Thursday.