Thomas Meunier becomes Barcelona’s priority target - report

Barcelona are now prioritizing the signing of Thomas Meunier, according to a report from Mundo Deportivo. The Dortmund full-back had been a player Barca were linked with but wasn’t the only defender the club was considering.

Juan Foyth appeared to be the top choice but a combination of a lofty release clause and a fresh knee injury seem to have put paid to any chances of the Villarreal defender moving to the Camp Nou.

Now, according to the report, Meunier has become the singular focus with Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin as a possible backup. Dortmund are rumored to be asking between €15m and €20m for the Belgian and Barca certainly don’t want to spend that.

With a brutal Champions League draw ahead of them, Barca’s lack of depth at the full-back position is going to be a vulnerability. Let’s hope they can get something solved before the window shuts.