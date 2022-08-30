Héctor Bellerín willing to take a paycut to join FC Barcelona - report

Arsenal right-back Héctor Bellerín is willing to lower his salary and could come on a free transfer to FC Barcelona, if the Catalans end up going to him to become their new fullback.

That’s according to the latest rumors from Catalonia, which say that Borussia Dortmund may be unwilling to let Thomas Meunier part without a transfer fee that’s beyond what Barça are willing to pay.

Meunier is considered the priority but Bellerín is seen as a good alternative. It’s understood that Arsenal would be willing to let him go for free, and that he would be willing to adapt to Barcelona’s salary structure. Arsenal could ask for some bonuses in the negotiation, but the expectation is that the transfer in itself would be free to begin with.

Bellerín has one year left on his contract with the Gunners, and he spent last season on loan to Real Betis. He was Betis’s main right-back last season, playing 32 matches and giving 5 assists.

He is said to have other options on the table but is waiting to see if he is able to join Barcelona.

Bellerín was born in Barcelona and started his career at the youth levels for the blaugrana before moving to Arsenal. He made his senior level debut as a Gunner and spent one season on loan to Watford. He would become a starter for Arsenal and received four call-ups from Spain.

He suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee in 2019 which kept him out of action for nine months and affected his ability to start games even after he recovered. Now 27, he’s hoping to build on a successful loan spell to Betis to continue to get his career on track.

He wanted to remain at Betis but Arsenal demanded a transfer fee that the verdiblancos were unwilling to meet. It seems now Barcelona are hoping that Arsenal will relent on their demands as the transfer window draws to a close.