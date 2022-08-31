Barcelona and Chelsea to meet over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang transfer - report

FC Barcelona and Chelsea have a meeting programmed for Wednesday to discuss the transfer of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

There was a meeting earlier today regarding the forward, but no agreement was produced.

Aubameyang came to Barcelona in the winter transfer window on a free transfer from Arsenal after falling out with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.

He became Barça’s starting striker and helped the club finish second in La Liga.

However, things changed when the Catalans signed Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich, relegating Auba to the bench. He’s yet to appear this season.

Chelsea are keen on a starting striker after parting with Romelu Lukaku. However, it is said they are not willing to meet Barcelona’s sale price.

Aubameyang’s salary is also an issue as it is higher this season than last. Barcelona do not need to sell him to register Jules Koundé as was once thought, but they do see his sale as a way to free up money for other signings, such as a left-back, a right-back, or Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva.

His advanced age for a footballer (33) is also a factor, as his sale value is likely to plummet over the next few years.

Barcelona are interested in bringing a Chelsea player the other way, Marcos Alonso, but it is understood that they will be separate deals rather than any kind of direct swap.