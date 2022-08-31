Strong start at the back - FC Barcelona

Alot has been said in recent days about Barça's attacking power, and rightly so. Lewandowski, Raphinha, Ansu, Dembélé et al have been one fine form, scoring eight goals in just two games. But it should also be noted than in 270 minutes of football, the Catalans have only let in one goal.

Champions League rivals: Viktoria Plzen - FC Barcelona

Anew edition of the UEFA Champions League is almost upon us with Barça's first game coming at the Spotify Camp Nou on 7 September at 9pm CEST. Their opponents will be Czech side Viktoria Plzen who have made it through no less than three qualifying rounds to make the group stage of the competition.

Jean-Clair Todibo moving to Leicester can be a favourable outcome for FC Barcelona - SPORT

FC Barcelona could receive a welcome financial windfall in the next few hours if Wesley Fofana's transfer from Leicester to Chelsea is confirmed. Leicester are thinking of Jean-Clair Todibo as the replacement, a former FC Barcelona player who currently plays for Nice.

Villarreal rule out signing Sergiño Dest as Barça target Foyth's backup - SPORT

Villarreal will not be Sergiño Dest's destination. There had been speculation that Villarreal were targeting the American to replace the injured Juan Foyth, but it has been ruled out.

Manchester United look to Barça again, this time for the right-back Dest - SPORT

FC Barcelona right-back Sergiño Dest has emerged as an option for Manchester United. After the failed bid for Frenkie De Jong, Erik Ten Hag's club have turned their sights on the American to strengthen their defence.

Memphis Depay looks likely to continue staying at Barça - SPORT

Memphis Depay, it seems, will be staying at FC Barcelona. As SPORT has been able to confirm, the player has been calm and clear in these last days of the market.

Osasuna set to procure the loan of Ez Abde from FC Barcelona - SPORT

Barça want to solve Ez Abde's situation before the end of the transfer window. The club want to loan out the 20-year-old Moroccan winger so that he can play regularly at the highest level of Spanish football.

Barça want to sign both Thomas Meunier and Marcos Alonso within the next 24 hours - SPORT

The aim is to buy Meunier and Marcos Alonso within 24 hours, while also working on the departures. Barça are hoping to wrap their operations up well before the final hours of the market.

FC Barcelona to focus on breaking their stalemate with Braithwaite - SPORT

Barça want to resolve the Braithwaite issue before the end of the summer transfer window on 1st September. Xavi has been very clear with the Dane about not counting on him.

Chelsea plan to raise their bid for FC Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - SPORT

According to Nicolò Schira, a journalist specialised in the transfer market, Chelsea are ready to offer a fixed amount of 23 million euros and two more variables to convince Barça to sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Mika Mármol completes permanent move to Gerard Piqué's Andorra - SPORT

FC Barcelona announced on Tuesday morning that they have reached an agreement with FC Andorra for the transfer of Mika Mármol to the club presided over by Gerard Piqué, putting an end to that story.