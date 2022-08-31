Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang suffered broken jaw in attack - report

Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may have suffered a broken jaw after being attacked at home in an armed robbery.

The usually reliable David Ornsten at The Athletic reports “the 33-year-old is believed to have suffered a broken jaw during a struggle with intruders” earlier this week and may even require surgery.

If the report turns out to be true, then it seems like Auba will be out for several weeks, which could also affect his future.

Intensive talks over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona to Chelsea continue today. Complicated by 33yo suffering broken jaw during home robbery - expected to be out for a number of weeks. Loan also being considered @TheAthleticUK #CFC #FCBarcelona https://t.co/fdjqvQcoFG — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 31, 2022

Auba’s been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea, and Ornstein reports that “intensive talks” with the Blues are continuing before the window closes.

Talks are said to “have been taking place for a number of weeks” but there is still no agreement between the two clubs over a move and time is running out.

Barca are said to be “holding out for a fee” that is above what Chelsea want to pay. The contract length is “another sticking point” which has made an agreement elusive.

It’s still not clear if Aubameyang will leave Barcelona. Chelsea are in need of a striker but Xavi has also said he’s hoping the former Arsenal man will stay.