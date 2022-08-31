Barcelona’s Sergino Dest ‘now considering’ Villarreal move - report

Sergino Dest is reportedly now ready to consider a move to Villarreal. The report comes via Fabrizio Romano and details how the American could be willing to leave Barcelona but stay in La Liga.

This is the first real movement on Dest leaving the Camp Nou and could be a great option for the full-back.

Excl: Sergiño Dest’s now considering a loan proposal from Villarreal, he’s open to discuss about it. Talks on with Barça — it’s up to the player. #FCB



Manchester United manager ten Hag wants Dest, it’s a possibility but it can only happen if Wan-Bissaka will leave. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/7Ofy602amK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2022

The second half of the report details United potentially being interested in Dest if Wan-Bissaka ends up leaving Old Trafford but seems unlikely after Erik ten Hag offered an update at his presser on Wednesday.

The Dutchman basically confirmed Wan-Bissaka is staying and ruled out any further transfers for the Red Devils before the window closes.

“Aaron is in and we will keep, he will stay in,” he said. “So this squad will go from September until the minimum, January. We will play with this squad [for] the season.”