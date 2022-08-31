 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona’s Sergino Dest ‘now considering’ Villarreal move - report

The full-back’s future remains uncertain

By Josh Suttr
Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Sergino Dest is reportedly now ready to consider a move to Villarreal. The report comes via Fabrizio Romano and details how the American could be willing to leave Barcelona but stay in La Liga.

This is the first real movement on Dest leaving the Camp Nou and could be a great option for the full-back.

The second half of the report details United potentially being interested in Dest if Wan-Bissaka ends up leaving Old Trafford but seems unlikely after Erik ten Hag offered an update at his presser on Wednesday.

The Dutchman basically confirmed Wan-Bissaka is staying and ruled out any further transfers for the Red Devils before the window closes.

“Aaron is in and we will keep, he will stay in,” he said. “So this squad will go from September until the minimum, January. We will play with this squad [for] the season.”

