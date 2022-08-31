Miralem Pjanic holding out for Nice move - report

Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanić is said to be holding out for a move to Ligue 1 side Nice in the final days of the window, according to a report from France.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international is apparently refusing offers from Middle Eastern clubs and from the MLS in the hope of staying in Europe.

The transfer that Pjanić seems to want is a move to Ligue 1 and specifically with OGC Nice. The midfielder has been offered to Nice on a loan deal but the offer hasn’t been responded to as of yet.

There is certainly interest around the world for Pjanić, just not where he wants. It remains to be seen if a loan move to Ligue 1 falls through what he’ll end up doing. There’s been talk he’s in Xavi’s plans but he hasn’t seen a minute of action yet.