Aubameyang posts message after being injured in armed attack

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has posted an update on social media amid reports he suffered a broken jaw in an attack on his home on Sunday.

The Barcelona striker confirmed he was attacked at home while he was with his wife and children but is confident he will recover quickly.

Reports have claimed Aubameyang suffered a broken jaw in the attack and is set to miss the next few weeks, although there has been no official news from Barcelona yet.

Meanwhile, the striker is said to still be in talks with Chelsea over a possible move to the Premier League side.

Fabrizio Romano is reporting that the two clubs are “still in direct contact” but have not come to an agreement. The possibility of including Marcos Alonso in the deal appears to be back on the table too.

It’s still not clear if Auba will be playing for Chelsea or Barcelona this season but the most important thing right now is that he’s OK after such an awful incident.

Get well soon, Auba.