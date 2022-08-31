Barcelona and Chelsea disagree on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang-Marcos Alonso swap - report

A meeting between Chelsea FC and FC Barcelona has not gone according to plan, as deals for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Marcos Alonso have not been agreed.

The Blues are insisting on a swap in which they would pay a transfer fee and send Alonso to the Camp Nou in exchange for the Gabonese striker.

However, Barcelona are equally insistent that they should be separate deals.

Further complicating matters is an attack on Auba by robbers which resulted in a jaw injury. He is expected to be out for about four weeks. That shouldn’t prevent the transfer from going through but it’s something else for Chelsea to think about.

Aubameyang came from Arsenal FC on a free transfer after falling out with his coach, Mikel Arteta. He was the starting striker until Barcelona purchased Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich.

Chelsea are desperate to bolster their attack after a disappointing start to the season.

Alonso’s transfer to Barcelona has long been rumored but has yet to materialize. Barcelona are looking for a left-back to compete with Alejandro Balde and Jordi Alba.

The deal is far from dead, and another meeting is expected in the next hours.

One key detail will be how much money Chelsea are willing to part with for the forward’s services.