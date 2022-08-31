 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sergino Dest ‘close’ to joining AC Milan on loan - report

A late twist in the saga

By Gill Clark
/ new
FC Barcelona v Pumas UNAM - Joan Gamper Trophy Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Sergino Dest has been linked with a number of clubs in recent days and it now looks as though he could be heading to AC Milan.

Relevo and Di Marzio are both reporting that the two clubs are “close” to agreeing a loan deal that would include a non-mandatory purchase option.

Fabrizio Romano is even more excited about the deal and reckons it’s almost done.

Earlier in the day it had been claimed that Dest was thinking about Villarreal after initially rejecting the idea of a move to the Yellow Submarine.

Manchester United had also been in the frame but Erik ten Hag ruled the Red Devils out of the race earlier in the day at his pre-match presser.

Either way, it does seem as though Dest has finally got the message that he’s not in Xavi’s plans for the new campaign.

The USMNT star has failed to make it into the squad for any of Barca’s games this season and Xavi has not even mentioned him as an option when talking about right-back candidates.

Barca are still thought to be keen to bring in another right-back before the window closes but are rapidly running out of time.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes