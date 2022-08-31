Sergino Dest ‘close’ to joining AC Milan on loan - report

Sergino Dest has been linked with a number of clubs in recent days and it now looks as though he could be heading to AC Milan.

Relevo and Di Marzio are both reporting that the two clubs are “close” to agreeing a loan deal that would include a non-mandatory purchase option.

Fabrizio Romano is even more excited about the deal and reckons it’s almost done.

AC Milan and Barcelona have already reached full agreement! Sergiño Dest discussing personal terms. Been told contract will be 1-year loan, potential four year deal if buy clause will be triggered — so 2027*. ⚫️ #ACMilan



AC Milan are ready to complete the deal in few hours. pic.twitter.com/o43NRLBHcT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2022

Earlier in the day it had been claimed that Dest was thinking about Villarreal after initially rejecting the idea of a move to the Yellow Submarine.

Manchester United had also been in the frame but Erik ten Hag ruled the Red Devils out of the race earlier in the day at his pre-match presser.

Either way, it does seem as though Dest has finally got the message that he’s not in Xavi’s plans for the new campaign.

The USMNT star has failed to make it into the squad for any of Barca’s games this season and Xavi has not even mentioned him as an option when talking about right-back candidates.

Barca are still thought to be keen to bring in another right-back before the window closes but are rapidly running out of time.