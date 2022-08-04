Kounde trains with the squad for the first time - FC Barcelona

After two rest days and sixteen days touring the United States of America, the first team squad are back in training at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper.

Guardian: Chelsea interested in Memphis Depay - SPORT

Memphis Depay is waiting to solve his future at Barcelona and could have another possible destination in the Premier League according to the Guardian. They say that Chelsea are interested in him as an option to reinforce if striker Timo Werner leaves for RB Leipzig.

Barcelona expecting 1.3 billion in incomings next season - SPORT

The Barça board of directors have already prepared the numbers that it must present to the Assembly of Delegates regarding the economic close of last season and the forecast for the campaign which has just begun.

PSG getting involved in Bernardo Silva transfer to Barcelona - SPORT

Bernardo Silva is a strategic objective for Barcelona in the coming weeks. The club are hoping to sell Frenkie De Jong to be able to move for the Portuguese midfielder at Manchester City. Silva wants to leave the Premier League this summer.

Meeting today with the agents of De Jong and Braithwaite - SPORT

The club are set to meet with the agents of Frenkie de Jong and Martin Braithwaite to clear up their future today, according to ESPN. In the case of the former, Barcelona want to advance his potential move to Manchester United or Chelsea to earn a big transfer fee, although they want to know what the Dutchman‘s position is, first hand.

Imminent decision for Pjanic's future: Sacked or Nico goes out on loan - SPORT

Miralem Pjanic’s future will be decided in the coming hours. Barcelona have told him their decision, and anything could happen despite the fact a few weeks ago he seemed certain to leave the club.

Borussia Dortmund interested in move for Memphis Depay - SPORT

He came to Barcelona last summer and made a big economic effort, lowering his salary, so that the Catalan team could sign him. Barcelona wanted to earn around €20 million for Memphis, but understand they must lower their asking price to be able to convince the player to leave.

Barcelona tell Martin Braithwaite and Samuel Umtiti they won't get shirt numbers - SPORT

Barcelona have decided to take drastic measures to free up the squad numbers they need, whatever it takes. Their patience has run out in cases like those of Martin Braithwaite and Samuel Umtiti.

Optimism with Bernardo Silva's potential arrival at Barcelona - SPORT

Barcelona‘s three big transfer targets in the summer market were Robert Lewandowski, Jules Koundé and Bernardo Silva. The first two are a reality and the third is looking promising. It was difficult for Barcelona to do these deals but using their newfound financial leverage they managed to get them over the line.