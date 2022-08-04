Tottenham Hotspur owner in Barcelona as Reguilón and Memphis rumors heat up

The majority owner of Tottenham Hotspur is in Barcelona. Joe Lewis’s yacht has been spotted in Port Vell in the Catalan capital. The reasons for his visit are unclear, but speculation points to potential transfer business with FC Barcelona.

The blaugrana are looking for a new left-back, and while Marcos Alonso of Chelsea FC is the most likely to be targeted, he’s not the only one being linked with a move to the Camp Nou. Sergio Reguilón, who does not seem to be in Antonio Conte’s plans, has been linked with a move to Catalonia.

A former member of Real Madrid’s youth academy, Reguilón might seem an unusual choice to serve as competition for Jordi Alba. But he could be available at a cut price, making him an attractive purchase for a team looking to get good value for money.

Going the other way could be Memphis Depay. Reports say Spurs are interested in the attacker, who despite being Barcelona’s top scorer last season, has no place in the squad after the arrivals of Ferran Torres and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the winter and Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski more recently.

Once again, his expected lack of continuity in the team means that he could be available for relatively cheap. Whether Spurs can convince Memphis to join their project remains to be seen, with reports suggesting he’s not desperate to leave Barcelona.