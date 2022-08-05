Agreement with LA Galaxy for transfer of Riqui Puig - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and Los Angeles Galaxy have reached an agreement on the transfer of Riqui Puig. The Catalan club reserves the right to repurchase the player and 50% on any future sale.

When and where to watch FC Barcelona v Pumas UNAM - FC Barcelona

A global guide to TV viewing of the Gamper Trophy match from Spotify Camp Nou, which in most countries can be seen on Barça TV

Second training session of the week - FC Barcelona

Thursday brought more work at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper as the squad were out on the field bright and early at 9am to avoid the heat later on. Although it was not exactly cool even at that time of day!

Azpilicueta commits to Chelsea - Chelsea FC

Cesar Azpilicueta has signed a new contract with Chelsea, continuing his already decade-long Blues career for at least another two years.

Pablo Torre will be with the B team... but be given some minutes by Xavi - SPORT

Pablo Torre has to go step by step at Barcelona. He’s shown he has talent, but all will come with time. He will play more for the B team than the first team this season, although Xavi Hernandez will give him some minutes at the top level.

Thomas Meunier, an alternative to Azpilicueta for Barcelona - SPORT

Cesar Azpilicueta staying at Chelsea has opened a discussion between the sporting directors and the coach over what to do. Xavi would like a specialist who can compete for the spot, and one of the options is Dortmund’s Thoms Meunier.

Xavi declares Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang untransferrible - SPORT

Barça will not negotiate the exit of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and it’s not true that he has been put on a list of players being offered to Chelsea as is being speculated in England. For the coach, Xavi, the forward is absolutely untransferable, and the sporting directors think the same.

Chelsea go all out and match Frenkie de Jong's wage to convince him to leave Barça - SPORT

Chelsea are blazing all the guns for Frenkie de Jong and are confident of convincing him with an offer where he would not have to take a pay cut. As reported by the Daily Mail, the English club has already informed the player's entourage that they are willing to bear his wages, including the part he had deferred with Barça because of the pandemic.

Juventus in advanced talks with FC Barcelona to sign Memphis Depay - SPORT

Juventus are eyeing Memphis to reinforce their attack and believes that the Dutchman can give a great performance in Calcio. The Italian club will try to reach a three-way agreement while respecting Barça's wishes by not asking for the player's letter of freedom.

Barça keeper Neto on his way to Bournemouth - SPORT

The exit operation at Camp Nou is already underway. Mingueza was the first, of the players not included in the sporting project for this new season, to leave the club. He will now be followed by Neto, who also did not travel to the United States tour, as well as Umtiti, Riqui Puig and Braithwaite.