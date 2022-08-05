Barcelona ‘really close’ to signing Marcos Alonso from Chelsea - report

Barcelona may have missed out on Cesar Azpilicueta but could be about to land Marcos Alonso from Chelsea instead.

Fabrizio Romano is reporting on Friday that the Catalans are “really close” to bringing in the left-back this summer and are just waiting for manager Thomas Tuchel to give the OK.

Chelsea are expected to bring in former Barca man Marc Cucurella from Brighton imminently which could pave the way for Alonso to leave.

Barcelona are really close to signing Marcos Alonso! Talks are progressing well with Chelsea after Cucurella deal completed, personal terms agreed months ago. Been told it's now really close. #FCB



Parties waiting for Tuchel's green light but now finally confident. pic.twitter.com/wsBV6aYTu7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2022

Barcelona have been linked with full-backs all summer but tasted disappointment this week when Azpilicueta put pen to paper on a new two-year deal at Stamford Bridge.

Xavi does have options at right-back with Sergino Dest and Sergi Roberto in the squad and could also look to use Jules Kounde or Ronald Araujo on the flank if needed.

The manager does have less options on the opposite side and it seems that position is now the priority before the start of the campaign.

If Alonso does arrive he will provide competition for Jordi Alba on the left of the defense. The only other option Xavi currently has at left-back is 18-year-old Alejandro Balde.