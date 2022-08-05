Robert Lewandowski talks Xavi, Real Madrid and joining Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski was unveiled as a Barcelona player on Friday at the Camp Nou with around 57,300 turning up to welcome the striker to the club.

The Poland international then spoke at a press conference about his move and a few other topics as he prepares for a first season in La Liga.

Here are the best bits:

Lewandowski on Xavi

After just chatting for a few minutes I knew what kind of idea he had and I understood it and saw it clearly. I understood exactly what he wanted from me. The system and the tactics. After that, I felt a connection. He has a clear idea and knows what he wants and how he wants it. I think he is the right person.

Lewandowski on Real Madrid

I’m always ready to play against Real Madrid. I know how to play against them. Last season was very successful for them. We are here to beat them. We know it will be difficult, but this is football. It’s not just Real Madrid. You have to be always prepared because there are fantastic clubs. You have to always play at your best level. I know we will go out to win every game. It will be a challenge.

Lewandowski on Karim Benzema

I’m not thinking about Real Madrid or Benzema. He’s a fantastic striker, who has been in LaLiga for years. It’s important for me to play well against Barcelona and not against him.

Lewandowski on Lewandowski

Age does not matter, it’s just a number. I don’t feel 33 years old. Physically I feel great and I have been playing at the top level for years now.

Lewandowski on Barcelona

My experience can help the rest of the players to perform better. The team has a lot of talent and potential. The future will be brighter - right now everything is going well and we have to show we are in good shape from the start of the season.