Dani Alves: It’ll be hard wearing white at Barcelona!

Dani Alves will be back at Barcelona once again on Sunday as his Pumas side face the Catalan giants in the Joan Gamper Trophy.

The Brazilian has been speaking ahead of the game and admits it will be special to play at Barcelona once again but it will feel weird wearing white at the Camp Nou.

“It’s strange to be back in a shirt that’s not Barcelona’s and it will be a special game for me,” he explained. “The only thing I’m not happy about is returning to Camp Nou in a white shirt! That’s hard for me.”

Alves also spoke about his exit from Barcelona once again and insisted he was not hurt by the club’s decision not to offer a renewal.

“I am not hurt, I am eternally grateful to Xavi and Laporta and the club for letting me live these six months,” he added. “I know that it was very hard to come back and it was thanks to them. It was a nice situation that was priceless. I knew the moment the club was going through, I came to help, but I also knew I had a six-month contract, not a five-year deal. “The only thing I would have liked was that they told me earlier so I could say goodbye properly. The last game I could not do it as I did not know if I was staying or not. ] “Luckily football has given me this chance to say goodbye to my people. Once you are a Cule, you are forever! Not in the best scripts could they have written that i would be back so soon but football is beautiful and takes care of people who respect it.”

Barca head into the match after drawing with Juventus and beating New York Red Bulls, Real Madrid, and Inter Miami during their pre-season tour of the United States. Sunday’s match is the team’s final friendly before La Liga kicks off next weekend.