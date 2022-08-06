Another session at the Ciutat Esportiva with the Gamper coming up - FC Barcelona

Work carries on at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper for Xavi Hernández's squad. In intense heat in the city of Barcelona, the team worked out a the training ground with goalkeeper Neto absent with the Club's permission.

The lowdown on UNAM Pumas - FC Barcelona

Barça’s opponents in this year’s edition of the Joan Gamper Trophy are Pumas from Mexico (Sunday 7 August at 8.00pm CEST). Here’s a short introduction to a team that is visiting Spotify Camp Nou for the first time ever.

Robert Lewandowski, the FC Barcelona number 9 - FC Barcelona

On Friday all eyes were on Robert Lewandowski, FC Barcelona's new number 9. During his well attended presentation at Camp Nou, the Polish striker donned his new shirt, a jersey that has always been synonymous with goals.

Lewandowski: 'Age is just a number' - FC Barcelona

It was a presentation that will live long in the memory at FC Barcelona. Robert Lewandowski was officially presented at Spotify Camp Nou as a new Barça player. There was joy in the stands and plenty of colour and excitement as well with the man who has won the last two Golden Shoes as Europe's top league goalscorer was accompanied on to the pitch by Barça president Joan Laporta.

Lewandowski visits FC Barcelona Museum and Store at Spotify Camp Nou - FC Barcelona

After being welcome by a huge crowd at his presentation on Friday, Polish striker Robert Lewandowski continued his big day by getting to know his new home, the Spotify Camp Nou, even better.

18 top Gavi stats - FC Barcelona

Pablo Paez Gaviria, better known as Gavi, was born on 5 August 2004. Eighteen years later he is now one of the brightest prospects in the world game. To celebrate his coming of age, here are 18 Gavi-tastic stats.

Marcos Alonso asks Thomas Tuchel not to play him against Everton - SPORT

Marcos Alonso has asked Thomas Tuchel not to feature against Everton on Saturday, SPORT has learned. The player has not refused to play but did ask the coach to be left out of the side, to ensure he does not get injured ahead of his Barcelona switch.

Barcelona negotiating for the fourth lever with investment fund GDA Luma - SPORT

The activation of the fourth financial lever is not far away. The club are negotiating with the investment fund GDA Luma, owned by Gabriel de Alba, the owner of Cirque du Soleil, for the other 24.5 per cent of Barça Studios they have license to sell. hey sold the first 24.5 per cent to Socios.

Dani Alves: It's hard for me to go back to Camp Nou wearing white - SPORT

Dani Alves is happy to come back to Camp Nou to face Pumas in the Joan Gamper Trophy. The Brazilian is looking forward to saying goodbye to the fans after he left the club last summer, not knowing if he would return or not.

La Liga not allowing Barcelona to register new signings for now - SPORT

Joan Laporta said that Barcelona had done everything they needed to register their new signings and that the club had presented the documentation to La Liga. He seemed very confident, but he’s waiting for a response from the Spanish top flight.

Marcos Alonso will sign for Barcelona after La Liga has started - SPORT

Marcos Alonso will play for FC Barcelona. The signing is very advanced, although it could be sealed after La Liga has started. The deal will be a transfer which is less than €10 million, and the player will sign for Barcelona for two seasons, with the option of a third season.

Memphis willing to swap Barcelona for Juventus - SPORT

Barcelona are hoping to lighten the salary load ahead of the season, and if possible sell some players. One of the priorities is to sell Memphis Depay, a player who has various clubs interested in him - Barcelona have told him they do not want to let him go for free.

Joan Laporta: “We have complied with all regulations and the signings will be registered” - SPORT

Barça president Joan Laporta made it clear that all the new signings will be registered by LaLiga and that they will all be available for selection right from the start, having generated a sufficient salary cap with the economic levers pulled.

Barça will only sign a right-back if Sergiño Dest leaves - SPORT

Barça are pondering what to do with the right-back position after losing out on César Azpilicueta, a player that Xavi Hernández considered a priority. The idea was to bring in the Chelsea captain at a low cost and rotate with Sergiño Dest.

Barça's ultimatum to Frenkie de Jong: either accept a pay cut to stay or he must leave - SPORT

The start of the league is already upon us and the case of Frenkie de Jong has to be solved soon. Barça are pressing the Dutch player to make a decision imminently as they need to free up the wage bill before the league starts and thus register all of their signings.

Pep Guardiola opens the door to Bernardo Silva's move to Barça! - SPORT

All roads lead to Barça for Bernardo Silva. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admitted in the press conference before their first league game against West Ham that the Portuguese could leave.

Al-Shabab make the first offer for Martin Braithwaite - SPORT

The future of Martin Braithwaite is further away from Camp Nou every day. The Dane is one of Xavi Hernandez's discards for the new look squad for the 2022/23 season and has already been left out of the preseason tour of the United States. The club does not count on him, but he still resists leaving.

Available options at right-back for Xavi with the Azpilicueta deal having fallen through - SPORT

There's been an unexpected turn of events. Chelsea announced on Thursday afternoon the renewal of César Azpilicueta for two more seasons. The defender had agreed to a move to the Camp Nou, but could not wait any longer to resolve his future.