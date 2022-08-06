Ferran Torres set for new squad number at Barcelona

Ferran Torres looks set for a new squad number at Barcelona ahead of the 2022-23 La Liga campaign kicking off next week.

The winger took the No. 19 when he arrived in January from Manchester City but will wear No. 11 in the new campaign, according to La Liga’s website.

The La Liga website lists Ferran Torres with the #11 shirt. pic.twitter.com/wh9mFAMvwH — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) August 5, 2022

The 11 used to belong to Ousmane Dembele but the Frenchman switched to the No. 7 last season and should continue with that number after signing a contract extension.

Teenager Yusuf Demir then took the number during his brief spell at the Camp Nou but left in January after his loan deal was cut short. Barca then gave the 11 to Adama Traore when the winger arrived on loan but he has since returned to Wolves.

It’s thought Ferran’s No. 19 could go to Franck Kessie following the midfielder’s arrival on a free transfer from AC Milan.

Kessie and Barca’s new signings have not been registered with La Liga yet but the club are “close” to doing so, according to Relevo.