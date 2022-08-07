The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana play their final game of the 2022-23 preseason with the traditional Camp Nou curtain raiser as Pumas UNAM come to the Catalan capital for the 2022 Joan Gamper Trophy, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 31 players for Sunday’s game:

Goalkeepers: Marc-André ter Stegen, Iñaki Peña, Arnau Tenas

Defenders: Sergiño Dest, Jules Koundé, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Gerard Piqué, Eric García, Samuel Umtiti, Jordi Alba, Alejandro Balde

Midfielders: Sergi Roberto, Sergio Busquets, Miralem Pjanic, Pedri, Nico González, Frenkie De Jong, Franck Kessie, Gavi, Álex Collado, Pablo Torre

Forwards: Ousmane Dembélé, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ferran Torres, Ansu Fati, Memphis Depay, Martin Braithwaite, Ez Abde

Xavi calls up the entire squad for the presentation to the fans, although quite a few of the names on the list should be on their way out over the final month of the transfer window. There were no injuries during the preseason so everyone is fit, and new signings Koundé, Christensen, Kessie, Raphinha and Lewandowski are all set to make their home debut for the club.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Araujo, Christensen, Eric, Alba; Gavi, Busquets, Pedri; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Fati

The match kicks off at 8pm CET (Barcelona), 7pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 2pm ET, 11am PT (USA), 11.30pm IST (India), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!