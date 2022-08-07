All set for the Gamper - FC Barcelona

As is the tradition ahead of the Joan Gamper Trophy, this Saturday Lewandowski, Kounde, Christensen, Kessie and Raphinha, the new additions to the squad, posed for a photo with the trophy they’ll be playing for against Pumas UNAM at Spotify Camp Nou on Sunday at 8.00pm CEST.

31 players named for Gamper - FC Barcelona

Things are building up at the Spotify Camp Nou ahead of its first game of the 2022/23 season, and on Saturday Xavi Hernández announced which players are in line to feature in the 8.00pm CEST start.

Xavi promises a 'party for all Culers' at Gamper 2022 - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona coach happy with the way the preseason has gone ahead of the final game before La Liga starts

Pablo Torre, Xavi's 'sixth signing' for the Joan Gamper Trophy - SPORT

He wasn’t in the photo of Barcelona’s new signings, because he will be registered with the B team, but Pablo Torre’s arrival is also exciting for fans and they will see him in the team at times this season. There is a lot of hope for the young playmaker.

Marcos Alonso left out of Chelsea squad against Everton - SPORT

Chelsea kicked off their Premier League season on Saturday, without Marcos Alonso. The Madrid born defender was not in the squad, having asked Thomas Tuchel not to feature. A step closer to his Barcelona switch.

Joan Gamper Trophy: Fans will vote with their voices on Umtiti and Braithwaite - SPORT

Xavi has called up 31 players to play in the Joan Gamper Trophy against Pumas of Mexico, on Sunday at 8 pm CET. Among them, two players are included of those who were cut from the US tour, Samuel Umtiti and Martin Braithwaite. People will vote with their voices at Camp Nou.

Barcelona find a sponsor for their shirt sleeve to add funds - SPORT

FC Barcelona are on the hunt for new income and according to Mundo Deportivo they are finalising a deal with WhiteBit, a cryptocurrency company. The idea is that their logo will appear on the shirt sleeve and also on the back bottom part of the shirts of the club’s other sports sections.

Barcelona open contact with Man City over Bernardo Silva signing - SPORT

Barcelona are throwing all they’ve got at this market and the next player they want is Bernardo Silva. The Blaugrana have opened contact with Man City to sign the Portuguese attacking midfielder and are convinced they can seal a deal.

Conflict between Frenkie de Jong and his agents over his future - SPORT

Frenkie de Jong’s name is still a transfer market buzzword. The Dutch midfielder wants to stay at Barcelona and succeed there in his fourth season. He considers himself useful for Xavi. However the club have told him he must reduce his salary to stay. The wage bill is still out of control.