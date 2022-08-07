WELCOME TO THE SPOTIFY CAMP NOU!!! The Greatest Stadium on Earth opens its doors for the first time in three months for the final match of Barcelona’s preseason: the 2022 Joan Gamper Trophy, the traditional home curtain raiser when the squad is presented to the fans and a fun friendly is played to send the home crowd happy before the real football begins. Today’s opponent is Pumas UNAM, who have recently signed Barça legend Dani Alves who comes back to Camp Nou just a few weeks after leaving the club. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

LINEUPS

BARCELONA

Starting XI: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Araujo, Eric, Balde; Gavi, Busquets, Pedri; Dembélé, Lewandowski, Raphinha (4-3-3)

Substitutes: Peña (GK), Tenas (GK), Piqué, Christensen, Koundé, Dest, Alba, Pjanic, Nico, Kessie, De Jong, Torre, Collado, Ez Abde, Ansu Fati, Memphis, Aubameyang

PUMAS UNAM

Starting XI: González; Bennevendo, Ortiz, Freire, Aldrete; Alves, Meritão, López; Salvio, Dinenno, Del Prete (4-3-3)

Substitutes: Galindo, Trigos, Rodríguez, García, De Oliveira, Gutiérrez, Huerta, Alcalá, Caicedo, Velarde, Ruvalcaba, Montejano

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022 Joan Gamper Trophy

Date/Time: Sunday, August 7, 2022, 8pm CET (Barcelona), 7pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 2pm ET, 11am PT (USA), 11.30pm IST (India)

Venue: Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM 2022 JOAN GAMPER TROPHY

How to watch on TV: TUDN (USA), TV3 (Spain), others

How to stream: TUDN (USA), BarçaTV+ (worldwide), others

Matchday Thread Rules

We don’t have a lot of rules here, but there are a few things to keep in mind when joining our matchday threads:

Even if the referee sucks or we lose the game, watch the swearing. It’s just unnecessary. Also, don’t discuss illegal streaming links. Those who do it will be warned, and those who post links will be instantly banned. Finally, be nice to each other. This is a Barcelona community and we don’t need to offend one another.

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!