WATCH: Barcelona pay emotional tribute to Dani Alves

Dani Alves was back at Barcelona yet again on Sunday for the Joan Gamper Trophy but this time in the white of new club Pumas.

The Brazilian’s return allowed Barca the chance to say a proper goodbye to the legend ahead of kick-off at the Camp Nou.

Alves received a very warm welcome from all of his former teammates before being presented with a big plate and a special Barca shirt by president Joan Laporta.

The full-back then received a whole lotta love from the supporters in the stadium.

Check it out:

Alves has spoken out previously about his departure from Barcelona and made it clear that while he was extremely grateful for getting another chance to play for the club he wasn’t too impressed with the way things ended.

The Brazilian’s move to Pumas did allow Alves yet another chance to play at the Camp Nou and Barcelona seem to have made things right this time around.

Thanks for everything Dani Alves!