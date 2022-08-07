WATCH: Robert Lewandowski opens Barcelona account in style

Robert Lewandowski needed just three minutes to score his first Barcelona goal in Sunday’s Joan Gamper Trophy match against Pumas.

The Poland international struck the opening goal of the contest with a very nice finish indeed for his first goal for his new club.

You can check it out below:

@lewy_official's first goal for Barça at Spotify Camp Nou! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UoqaqK8HM4 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 7, 2022

The goals kept on coming after the early opener. Pedri made it 2-0 just minutes later before Ousmane Dembele added a third for the Catalan giants.

Lewandowski then teed up Pedri for a fourth with a nice flick before the game had even reached the 20-minute mark.

The new signing started the game in attack alongside fellow new arrival Raphinha and Dembele with Xavi leaving Ansu Fati and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the bench.

Lewandowski had failed to find the back of the net in pre-season friendlies against Real Madrid, Juventus and the New York Red Bulls but is now up and running ahead of the start of the new La Liga campaign next weekend.