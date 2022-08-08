Pedri admits he’s loving playing with Robert Lewandowski at Barcelona

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has been talking about how much he’s enjoying playing alongside Robert Lewandowski at the Camp Nou after the Gamper Trophy win over Pumas.

The link-up play between the two stars was one of many highlights from Sunday’s impressive 6-0 victory against the Mexican side.

Lewandowski is still getting used to life at Barcelona but Pedri has made it clear he’s loving having the Poland international at the club.

“It’s easy to get along with a footballer like that,” he said. “I always try to look for him. It’s a luxury to play with Lewandowski. I really enjoy seeing how he shoots and how he associates, it gives me a lot of joy.”

Lewandowski opened the scoring after three minutes but Pedri scored twice and admits he’s hoping he can continue his goalscoring form in the new season.

“Hopefully we get used to this. I know it’s difficult, but I work for it,” he explained. “The coach asks us to get to the top and score goals and make assists. Today it happened and I hope it continues.”

Sunday’s win will mean Barcelona head into their La Liga opener in great shape, and Pedri admits the new signings have given the team a boost.

”We are Barça and we have to go for the titles. The fans deserve it and we want to give them joy,” he said. “We have had a good preseason and we wanted to start winning. Against Rayo we want the same. The team is ready. The president and everyone have done a good job with the signings. We will fight to make it a very nice year for everyone.”

Expectations will be sky high heading into Sunday’s match after a good pre-season and a big win in the Gamper Trophy. Yet Rayo won’t lack for confidence after doing a league double over Barca last season.